Another Upcoming Study

On Wednesday, I went in for my one-year visit on a study involving people with chronic pain. I'm part of the control group (people who don't use cannabis). I think that's my fourth visit, and if I'm not mistaken there's one more to complete the study. They ask questions, take vital signs, draw blood, etc., but nothing wildly invasive. When it's all said and done, I think they will have paid me $200 or so for my time.
As I was leaving that study visit, I noticed a solicitation for another study, and enrolled in it today. Next month I'll be paid $100 for two hours of my time. An hour is intake, consent forms, etc. Another hour is a brain MRI.
That study attracted my attention because my brother died of a brain aneurysm, and they do let you know if they find anything abnormal. I've only had one MRI, and my recollection is that even after insurance coverage I paid several hundred dollars out of pocket for it. Getting paid to have a test done is better than paying to have it done, in my opinion. While I don't mind getting a little pocket money, the real utility to me has been health information that I'd either not have had, or would have had to pay to get if the study wasn't gathering it.
If you like the idea of helping with health research, making a little money, and gathering health information free instead of paying for it, one avenue for getting hooked into these kinds of things is All Of Us (not an affiliate link, and not the organization which referred me to this study).
Another, if you live near any substantial university campus, is to just watch for cork bulletin boards on and around the campus. You'll see flyers soliciting people of various age groups, with or without various ailments, etc.
