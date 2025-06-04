Don't Fall For This Scam Like the LNC Did

Meh, for the most part, but then we get to this:
As of the time of this writing, every citizen of the United States of America holds a debt burden of over $106,000 as their share of the national debt.
Nope.
There is no such thing as "the national debt."
There is a debt of "the United States," which is a constitutional term of art for the federal government.
A bunch of politicians borrowed a bunch of money.
In doing so, they promised the lenders that, in the future, they would beat money out of you to pay the lenders back with interest.
Those politicians don't own you. You or your future earnings aren't theirs to use as collateral. Pointing at you and uttering the word "citizen" doesn't magically cause you to "owe" their creditors so much as one red cent.
