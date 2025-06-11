Follow-Up: Amazon Basics 5-Blade MotionSphere Razor, and a Poll

I lost track of how many shaves I was getting out of a single blade cartridge at some point after "10," and now I think I'm north of "20."
Today, I noticed a wee bit of drag on the blade. No cuts or grabs, it just felt like maybe the blade was starting to lose its edge a little. So I changed to the second of the two cartridges that came with the handle in my "starter kit" (not an affiliate link).
For the price, I think that's exceptionally good performance.
I've already set up an "every six months" subscription for 16 cartidges (and another handle in the bargain!) at about $15 (not an affiliate link), but I may not need refills that frequently unless I go back to shaving my whole head (except for the chin beard -- it stays). Fortunately subscriptions can be paused, set to different intervals, etc.
One of my expectations is that the quality will remain 1) uniform and 2) high for two reasons.
First, this is Amazon's own "house" brand. They're big enough that they probably order a billion cartridges, with the same specs, from the same manufacturer, at a time and get strident with that manufacturer if they see quality control lapses.
It's also a "subscribe and save" item. On a quick web search, about 35% of their customers do "subscribe and save" on one or more products, so that's a centerpiece of their business model. The quality problems with Dollar Shave Club arose after that growing company was bought by a bigger company which apparently though subscriber loyalty was either guaranteed or didn't matter. Amazon won't make that mistake. If the product is their "house" brand, they'll stay on top of quality. If it's a third party brand, well, inclusion in "subscribe and save" is an Amazon decision and if subscriptions move south and returns move north, the brand probably gets 86ed (as Mr. Comey might say).
So anyway, still very much recommended.
So, poll time:
No comments:
Post a Comment