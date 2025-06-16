Monday, June 16, 2025

For The Record, I Have Nothing Against Draft Dodgers

I'm opposed to the draft because I'm opposed to slavery.

If someone "bravely" resists it, possibly at the cost of prison, great. If someone flees the country, stays in college for a deferment, gets a doctor to diagnose him with bone spurs or a pilonidal cyst, etc., to be classified 4-F, I'm fine with that too. I have a relative who, I hear, received his draft notice during Vietnam and then, a few days before the reporting date, suffered a hunting mishap in which he ... accidentally ... shot off his little toe. Unlike some of my other relatives, I don't scorn him for that. He gave up a toe to avoid being enslaved.

I do have a problem with someone who "dodges" the draft and then later, when in a position of political power, fails to work to get rid of all components of a draft, including registration, and also ostentatiously marches around yelling "I'm the commander-in chief," and sends troops -- even volunteer troops -- off to risk death in conflicts that are not, by any stretch of the imagination, the US regime's business.

So I was kind of glad to hear that Trump got trolled with multiple playings of CCR's "Fortunate Son" during his busted-ass attempt to put on a military parade for his own birthday.

I watched about half an hour of the parade, and other people confirm what I saw ... the troops were generally not very motivated to give him the North Korea style triumph he wanted. I saw marching out of step, eye-rolling, just a general "really, we have to be here for this dog and pony show instead of doing something either useful or fun?" attitude.

I suspect that parade did more to damage his image than all the "No Kings" protests combined.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)