For The Record, I Have Nothing Against Draft Dodgers

If someone "bravely" resists it, possibly at the cost of prison, great. If someone flees the country, stays in college for a deferment, gets a doctor to diagnose him with bone spurs or a pilonidal cyst, etc., to be classified 4-F, I'm fine with that too. I have a relative who, I hear, received his draft notice during Vietnam and then, a few days before the reporting date, suffered a hunting mishap in which he ... accidentally ... shot off his little toe. Unlike some of my other relatives, I don't scorn him for that. He gave up a toe to avoid being enslaved.
I do have a problem with someone who "dodges" the draft and then later, when in a position of political power, fails to work to get rid of all components of a draft, including registration, and also ostentatiously marches around yelling "I'm the commander-in chief," and sends troops -- even volunteer troops -- off to risk death in conflicts that are not, by any stretch of the imagination, the US regime's business.
So I was kind of glad to hear that Trump got trolled with multiple playings of CCR's "Fortunate Son" during his busted-ass attempt to put on a military parade for his own birthday.
I watched about half an hour of the parade, and other people confirm what I saw ... the troops were generally not very motivated to give him the North Korea style triumph he wanted. I saw marching out of step, eye-rolling, just a general "really, we have to be here for this dog and pony show instead of doing something either useful or fun?" attitude.
I suspect that parade did more to damage his image than all the "No Kings" protests combined.
