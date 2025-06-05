A Perennial Complaint

- You start using a site or tool. It's new to you, and there's a learning curve. Even if you've used similar sites or tools before, there will be differences, and it will take some time to find your way around and get used to everything.
- You get used to everything. It's a fine site or tool. It does what you need it to do, or at least what you expect of it. It does those things reasonably well. You're happy with it.
- One day you get an email announcing a NEW IMPROVED USER EXPERIENCE or CHANGES TO OUR PLATFORM TO ENHANCE [PERFORMANCE, SECURITY, OR SOME OTHER METRIC]. Or maybe not. Maybe you just log in and things aren't quite the way they were.
- You have to re-learn how to use the damn site or tool, and it often seems like it's harder, not easier, to use than it was before.
Yes, I understand that there are sometimes real, valid, necessary reasons for this kind of thing. They may even be reasons you don't see from the user perspective, e.g. New Way B vs. Old Way A puts less strain on the site/tool's servers to achieve the same ultimate functionality, and they'd rather change the process than pay for more hardware to keep up with things.
But all too often, what it really feels like is that they have a bunch of guys in the basement, guys with titles like "User Interface Engineer," who feel an ongoing need to justify their places on the company payroll by constantly screwing with stuff.
It's annoying.
That is all.
