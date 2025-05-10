Saturday, May 10, 2025

Policy Change Note (Thanks For Asking!)

The monthly Thanks For Asking! thread is an "Ask Me Anything" feature.

Note that the word "anyone" is not among the three words in that descriptor.

Henceforth, real readers with real questions -- any questions -- will still be able to ask those questions.

People (actually almost certainly one person) who create multiple single-use Disqus accounts to ask stupid, often vile, "questions" will have their questions deleted unanswered. Not because of the questions per se -- while  I doubt real readers of the site / real friends of mine would ask most of them, they're free to if they want -- but because of the idiotic and annoying methods.

That is all.
