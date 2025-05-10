Policy Change Note (Thanks For Asking!)

Note that the word "anyone" is not among the three words in that descriptor.
Henceforth, real readers with real questions -- any questions -- will still be able to ask those questions.
People (actually almost certainly one person) who create multiple single-use Disqus accounts to ask stupid, often vile, "questions" will have their questions deleted unanswered. Not because of the questions per se -- while I doubt real readers of the site / real friends of mine would ask most of them, they're free to if they want -- but because of the idiotic and annoying methods.
That is all.
