The Shirt(s) Off My Back

I'm in a slow process of turning over my wardrobe, and the deal is that every time I acquire a new shirt, at least two old shirts go in the donation bag or the "cut up for rags" pile.
This (not an affiliate link) arrived the other day, on sale at Amazon for eight bucks or so:
So now I'm debating with myself which shirt or shirts to discard. I have a pretty ratty Walmart Pink Floyd shirt that's an ideal candidate, but the other one is one I've been struggling with: It's a pink t-shirt with the Word SLINKY and a drawing of a Slinky on it.
I don't know why I'm so attached to that shirt. I picked it up on clearance for $2.99 at, IIRC, Old Navy maybe 10 years ago (I think I've been in Old Navy twice, ever, and the second time was to see if they had any more of that shirt). Now it has a couple of small holes in it and is worn so thin it's nearly translucent, and also very pale, especially in the areas that were exposed to the sun when I inadvertently left it outside for a day. The text and graphic are basically invisible to anyone who doesn't know they're there. It really shouldn't be worn anymore, period, and it definitely shouldn't be worn outside where people can see it. But I just don't want to let it go.
One part of my wardrobe transition is reducing, but improving, my shirt collection. Another part is transitioning from my beloved Thai Fisherman Pants to jeans and cargo pants that offer a little more protection on the motorcycle. I think I've thrown away four or five pairs of the former while buying a carefully curated (by price -- I don't pay more than $20 for pants, and another reason I've moved away from the Thai Fisherman Pants is that they used to be $5.99 to $8.99 and now are often $20+, even before the tariff BS started) collection of the latter. I'm also emphasizing blacks and bright yellows to match the motorcycle. Which I guess kind of locks me in to a motorcycle color scheme in the future.
Or maybe not. If I had a spare $20k-$25k (the latter for certain accessories) just lying around, I think I'd buy the new Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 ST. Yellow is not one of the trim options. Then again, if I had $25k to blow on a bike, I guess I could also afford to take it to a shop and have custom fairing colors done.
It's not just the cool commercial for the movie Thunderbolts, with Sebastian Stan riding one as The Winter Soldier that has me craving that bike, although that is cool:
It's that the bike seems nicely built for things I'd like to do. It's a "touring" and "adventure" bike, so I could ride it 1,000 miles on the freeway or take it down rough country roads, even offroad. And maybe fight bad guys riding in military vehicles. That kind of thing. The engine is waaaay bigger than I really need (supposed top speed: 141 miles per hour), but it just looks like a cool, comfortable, versatile bike.
One of the nice things about Harley: Five years after they release a $20k model, there are all kinds of them, still in decent shape and without outrageous mileage, on the used market in the $5k range. So maybe I'll actually get there someday.
