The Stupid, It Hurts ...

So, headline for a Washington Post op-ed by Jay Inslee this morning:
Democrats can win over young Trump voters. Here’s how.
Tag line:
The party should focus on the issue that represents the greatest threat to Gen Z: climate change.
What. The. Actual. Fuck?
To the extent that "climate change" is an "issue," it's been an "issue" for decades.
Including last November, when those Gen Z voters chose Trump.
Who is now doing exactly what he said he was going to do about it by way of getting them to choose him.
Which means they either agreed with him or didn't care about that "issue."
And that makes sense, since almost all voters who care about "climate change" as an "issue" already vote Democrat.
And the thing about "climate change" is that it's a long-term deal. It's unlikely that its causes or negative impacts, if any, will become dramatically more obvious over the next two years than they were last year. Which means that, as "an issue," it's probably going to elicit the same responses from the same voters next November as it did last November.
If you're a Democratic candidate who wants votes from Gen Zers who supported Trump last November, you have two options:
- Campaign in a way that makes you look more like Trump than your Republican opponent does (which will cost you votes from people who voted for Harris); or
- Campaign on issues where Trump is visibly screwing those Gen Z voters who supported him in a way that they really notice and now object to (even if they thought they would support it). He's raising their taxes and using the money to murder Palestinians, for example. Or he's abducting and deporting their sisters. "'I never thought leopards would eat MY face,' sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party."
Babbling about "climate change" will change somewhere in the general neighborhood of zero votes.
