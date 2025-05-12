Monday, May 12, 2025

And, I Was Wrong ...

... in my previous post predicting that Trump's executive order would merely set maximum prices the US government was willing to pay for drugs under e.g. Medicare. Per NBC News:

Most notably, officials said the policy will not be limited to certain drugs under Medicare, as it was in original version, but will also target medications covered by Medicaid and private insurance.
So, just out-and-out price controls. What could possibly go wrong? Well ...

The administration hasn’t singled out a specific class of drugs for price cuts, but officials said it’s fair to expect that GLP-1s — a class of drugs that includes Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound — will be included among them.

As if I didn't already have enough trouble getting the GLP-1 I use (Mounjaro), well, price controls is how you get

SHORTAGES

That's not the fundamental reason to oppose price controls, of course. They're wrong because they involve the state setting, rather than producers and consumers negotiating, prices (just like all state involvement is wrong because it uses force to intervene in market functions). But shortages are the most predictable negative side effect.

Well, hey ... whaddayagonnado?



Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)