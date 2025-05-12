And, I Was Wrong ...

Most notably, officials said the policy will not be limited to certain drugs under Medicare, as it was in original version, but will also target medications covered by Medicaid and private insurance.
So, just out-and-out price controls. What could possibly go wrong? Well ...
The administration hasn’t singled out a specific class of drugs for price cuts, but officials said it’s fair to expect that GLP-1s — a class of drugs that includes Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound — will be included among them.
As if I didn't already have enough trouble getting the GLP-1 I use (Mounjaro), well, price controls is how you get
SHORTAGES
That's not the fundamental reason to oppose price controls, of course. They're wrong because they involve the state setting, rather than producers and consumers negotiating, prices (just like all state involvement is wrong because it uses force to intervene in market functions). But shortages are the most predictable negative side effect.
Well, hey ... whaddayagonnado?
