Gave It Time, Finally Moved On ...

I'd been with an exchange called My Banner Ads for ... well, quite some time ... and had probably a million impressions built up / saved back when ads suddenly stopped appearing. When I went to the exchange's site, there was a "moving servers, be back soon" message. Then, a week later, the site was completely gone.
It happens. I gave it a couple more weeks to see if they got back up or are gone for good, and this afternoon I went ahead and set up with Banner Ad Hits, (that's a referral link, in case you're looking for such services). It looks fairly new and runs the same stock script as the previous. These kinds of sites come and go. When they go, I usually assume that they didn't get enough paid subscribers to cover hosting costs and be worth bothering with.
I'm not heavily invested in the idea of serving up ads here. I started doing this particular thing just to fill some space between the Wordle hint and the "first letter" bit so that people who don't necessarily want the latter wn't see it without scrolling down, and any traffic it generates is a bonus.
