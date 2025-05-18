The Next Motorcycle Thing

The main pegs are okay for that, but not great. They encourage a bit of forward lean. Sticking a couple of pegs on the engine guard / "crash bar" would let me stretch my legs a little forward. And since this particular bike has neither a foot clutch or a foot brake, it's not like I would have any sudden need to move back to the main pegs under normal circumstances. I could cruise comfortably on those 5-to-50-mile trips.
BUT! EXPENSIVE!
I'm just not going to spend $150, or even $50, to put highway pegs on it. That higher figure (and I've seen plenty of highway pegs in that price range) is about half of what I expect to spend on parts and labor for a performance exhaust, and more than I'd spend on a better carburetor.
I've been looking around now and then for months, and just came across these (not an affiliate link):
$8.39? Ordered! If they're complete crap I didn't waste much money, if they're at least decent I saved a bunch of money, and if they're workable but not great I at least will then know whether better pegs are worth a bigger investment.
Additional side note: As usual, I am continually "auditioning" bigger motorcycles to possibly buy here in a year or three. Right now I'm really liking the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. It's a simple retro cruiser without all that touch screen "ride mode" nonsense, just a plain ol' motorcycle with enough get up and go (it will break 100mph) and a body style that looks like it would be comfortable for long rides. And it's fairly cheap, even new ... so hopefully when I'm ready, I'll be able to pick up a 5-year-old one for well under $5k.
