Happy Birthday To One of the Records That Would Make My "Desert Island" List

Maybe even in the #1 position!
The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan was released 62 years ago today.
Wow.
For some reason, the very first song I remember learning in school is "Blowin' in the Wind" (the second is "Puff the Magic Dragon" ... I suspect my elementary school's music teacher just may have been a hippie at heart; he was also the first guy I can remember that everyone knew was gay and no one cared, even in a pretty uptight little Ozarks town; I didn't know what that meant circa 2nd grade, just that adults would sometimes refer to him as e.g. "light in the loafers" without apparent dislike or condemnation).
It's hard to pick a favorite from the album, but I usually go with this one when pressed:
No comments:
Post a Comment