Music Recommendation

The recommendation: Almost anything by Billy Strings. Of the "new" crop of musicians -- those who have risen to prominence in, say, the last ten years -- I find him the most interesting and exciting -- I'm not sure there's anyone else from that period who's in his league -- and hope to see him live some time.
The video embed: His 2019 Grand Ole Opry performance of "Dust in a Baggie." All of the instrumental solos are commendable, but damn, that guitar solo is for the ages:
