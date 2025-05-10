Saturday, May 10, 2025

Music Recommendation

Reader Thane Eichenauer would like more music posts. I'll try to get to work on that, but as an aperetif, just a recommendation and video embed.

The recommendation: Almost anything by Billy Strings. Of the "new" crop of musicians -- those who have risen to prominence in, say, the last ten years -- I find him the most interesting and exciting -- I'm not sure there's anyone else from that period who's in his league -- and hope to see him live some time.

The video embed: His 2019 Grand Ole Opry performance of "Dust in a Baggie." All of the instrumental solos are commendable, but damn, that guitar solo is for the ages:



