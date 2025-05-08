There May Be Some Scattered Thunder Showers Tomorrow ...

Just gave the Italica Bulldog 150 its pre-trip once-over. Oil's good. Tire pressure's good. I was thinking about sliding my fun new "top box"/"trunk" back a little, but decided to keep it where it is for this trip and then reconsider.
It really hasn't been a very good week, yet. I got sick on Monday, and still don't know if it was a bug of some kind, or a reaction to my Mounjaro injection, or if the London Broil I ate for lunch was "off." I felt generally "yuck" until this morning and put a lot of miles on the toilet (as well as having heartburn). I weighed myself a week or ten days ago, then just now, and I seem to have lost 11 pounds in the intervening period (my total food intake between Monday and today has really been about one good meal). My next Mounjaro injection is tomorrow -- after the trip.
So now you know why I haven't been blogging very much. Or doing much of anything else I didn't absolutely have to get done. I plan on having some kind of light meal tonight to see what happens, but I don't plan on letting anything stop me from getting on the bike and taking off tomorrow morning. Whatever I had, it wasn't contagious even at its height, so there's that.
