An Update To A Previous Post (As A New Post, Because REASONS)

The REASONS being 1) I just felt like probably writing enough words to rate a new post rather than an update within the old one and 2) it only just occurred to me that the perceived problem might be area-specific, and 3) hey, I have to write 650 posts this year to meet my goal.
From comments/discussion on that previous post:
[T]he sample size is small. At present, my household has four orders current with Amazon. Two have been delayed. Two have not yet arrived but are supposedly on time.
As of today, one of the four has arrived on time, and three have been delayed.
The single order that arrived on time was one order, but two packages, one delivered direct by Amazon, one by FedEx.
The third order delayed is an Amazon direct delivery that seems to have had two "delays in transit," both between Lakeland and Gainesville, before arriving in the latter location this morning.
So, OK, yes, the sample size is small and the destination point is single, but that's three of four orders, three of five packages, not running on time.
That looks significant. And it might be. Or it could just be one of those weird outlier "clusters."
Suppose the next 96 orders are all "on time." I'd say a 97% on-time rate with the 3% all being in one closely timed chunk was just an anomaly.
Maybe some bug popped up in the delivery estimate software, then got fixed. Maybe there's a transit choke point -- road work, or a pre-Memorial-Day-weekend traffic glut -- somewhere in Florida this week and more trucks than usual are hitting their "return to warehouse if you haven't made it this far by this time" marks.
On the other hand, if the "three of every four orders doesn't get where it's going by the time the vendor says it will" trend continues, I'd say something bigger is going on.
I now have two more orders in process and will be interested in the results.
One of those orders, I placed at least partially just to see what happens. I've been needing a new guitar/bass tuner anyway, so I ordered it yesterday. Its tracking says it is already in Gainesville and will be here today (shipped direct by Amazon).
The other order is another pair of shoes for Tamara, because one of those delivered on time was not the pair she ordered. Yes, I went back and checked to make sure the order wasn't incorrect on my end. It wasn't. The third party seller shipped a different shoe type, and different color, and different size than the order reflected. So those got returned ... and the shipping estimate on the replacement item is significantly longer than on the first pair, one to two weeks instead of four days. I don't know if that reflects "we're having shipping problems and we know it," or "ah, we're out of the correct shoe at the warehouse we shipped from before and are having to ship it from further away," or what.
No comments:
Post a Comment