Interesting

I was new to Washington, and it was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges. I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real “sleazebag” named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions. He openly brags how he controls Judges, and even Justices of the United States Supreme Court — I hope that is not so, and don’t believe it is! In any event, Leo left The Federalist Society to do his own “thing.” I am so disappointed in The Federalist Society because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous Judicial Nominations.
By "bad advice," of course, he means "recommended judges who have since occasionally told me I'm not above the law."
The tipping point was the US International Court of Trade's ruling on Wednesday that his unconstitutional tariffs are, you know, unconstitutional. Unfortunately, that ruling has been stayed pending his appeal, in which I understand he'll be represented by another judge:
