Clickbait That Kinda Puts Me Off The Whole Idea

It seems to me that eating at Texas Roadhouse would have to be an awfully damn complicated experience in order for it to be possible to make 19 mistakes while ordering (never mind while eating!).
Would I want to eat at a place where I could plausibly mess up that many times before my plate even arrives?
I've only eaten at Texas Roadhouse a few times, but I've always had good food and a good experience with them.
According to the article, I've made 10 of the 19 "mistakes," but I don't agree that they're all "mistakes," although going the other way on some of them might strike some people as improving their experience. You do you.
One "mistake," for example, is "bypassing the legendary ribs." If I want ribs, I'll go to a barbecue joint or sit next to my smoker for several hours at home, nursing a beer and watching the temperature. I go to a steakhouse for, um, steak.
Another "mistake" is "passing on the sweet tea." I'm just not a sweet tea lover, and if I want that, well, I live in the south and can get real sweet tea (for you damyankees, that's tea with sugar dissolved in the hot water before brewing, as opposed to mere sweetened tea, where the sugar is added after brewing) pretty much anywhere that serves, um, tea.
I do agree that it would be a "mistake" to not have any of the rolls they provide with every meal. Good bread.
