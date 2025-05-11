Mystery Fairly Conclusively Solved

The first two would be gone by now, and on Friday I thought they pretty much were. I felt fairly good, and even had my first really substantial meal in Cedar Key with no obvious ill effects.
Then I got home and injected my second weekly dose of Mounjaro (I put it off until my return just in case), and within 24 hours the symptoms were back. Not as severely, but back.
I think I know why.
I've written in the past about the runaround my insurance company gave me even getting the stuff. I never had any such side effects with Ozempic, nor with my first installment of Mounjaro.
BUT -- part of the runaround was "there needs to be another prior authorization or a dosage change," and my doctor did the latter, taking me from 2.5mg per week to 5mg per week.
Such a dosage boost should really not be separated by ta long period of not having the medication at all. The lower dose gets your body used to the drug. But in my case, I had a month of 2.5mg, then 2-3 months of nothing while the insurer fucked around, then all of a sudden 5mg. And that is really messing with me.
Fortunately, my research says that should be a 1-2 week thing, total, and I'm into the second week. So I'll just eat smaller, blander, meals and use famotidine and simethicone for a few more days and hopefully be past it.
