A Spoonful Of Sugar (Helps The Medicine Go Down)

Believe it or not, I try to give Trump credit when and where it's due, so allow me to point out that whether that's what it's all about or not, it's still a good idea.
Why?
Because Ukraine's Volodomyr Zelenskyy has said he will only negotiate directly with Russia's Vladimir Putin, while Putin declines to recognize Zelenskyy as Ukraine's "legitimate" "leader" and would most likely be inclined to send an underling.
If Trump is there too, Putin can pretend he's there to see Trump, not Zelenskyy, that Zelenskyy just happens to be there as well, while Zelenskyy gets to pretend his "only direct negotiations with Putin" position carried the day.
Everybody wins ... which is kind of the touchstone of "diplomacy."
