Best Foot ... Er, Feet ... Forward

This morning, I found an old bicycle tire inner tube and cut two pieces, each wide enough to wrap around the "crash bar" under the clamp and each tall enough to cover the surface area of the clamp and a little below where, when the pegs are down (they flip up when not in use), the inside bottom of the peg itself also comes up against the bar. So both a tighter grip and a less slippery surface than bare metal for anything to slip on.
Tightened everything down, got on the bike, ran down the street and back. Seems to have worked. So now I can lean back and put my feet forward while riding, just like I'm in a recliner watching TV or something. I think I'll like that when I'm out on the country highways without a stop sign every thousand feet. And if I don't like it, well, I'm out nine bucks instead of 90 bucks.
One of the nice things about having a cheap Chinese bike is that there's a lot of cheap Chinese after-market gear out there. I don't feel like I have to buy expensive name-brand stuff unless there are real safety or performance considerations involved.
