Anti-Censorship Software Bleg

I'm looking for a script, app, etc. that follows a particular account on X (formerly Twitter) and reproduces the content in a way other than a "retweet" connected to said account.

It's something I thought about before, but this morning I noticed a story about how X (formerly Twitter) has restricted accesss, in Turkey, to the account of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu at the "request" of the Erdogan regime.

It would be nice for supporters of a particular censored person to help that person get around censorship by reproducing his or her posts in an accessible way -- that is, instead of a retweet that pulls content from the restricted account [likely making that content unavailable where the content is restricted], it just says something like:

"Ekrem Imamoglu posted the following content at [insert time/date here]: [Content]."

Even a few hundred supporters of the person in question using such software would likely make it very troublesome for censorious regimes to keep up with block "requests."
