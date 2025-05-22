Are Shipping/Logistics Problems Running Ahead of Tariff Price Increases?

Almost every time, that delay seems to be a US Postal Service thing.
This week, I've got two separate delivery delays, on two separate orders, involving two separate carriers, neither of which is US Snail. One is direct delivery by Amazon, the other is UPS.
Which makes me wonder: Related to the coming (in some cases already here) tariff-caused price increases?
I can see two ways in which that might be the case.
One is that there's a lot more shipping going on as consumers buy stuff before the tariffs hit the prices.
Another is that the shipping services are already laying off, winding down, etc. because they know they'll be shipping less stuff soon.
Or it could just be one of those random things.
No comments:
Post a Comment