Motorcycles: Never Say Never?

But is that true? In the last couple of weeks, I've come across at least two used Ducati Scramblers on Craigslist, at prices not far off my notional, one-of-these-days, $5k maximum spend.
My hypothesis:
Quite a few people who can afford that much motorcycle, and who are vulnerable to fad/trend purchasing, went in for the Scrambler they saw in the movie, or one like it, and now they're tired of it (maybe they even decided that motorcycles in general aren't really for them after buying too much motorcycle for their interest/ability). Now, a few years later, they're starting to dust those bikes off and try to get them out of their garages.
If so, I'll expect to see more Scramblers, of approximately that period (2015-2020) hitting the market over the next several years, at reasonable prices. And maybe I'll go that way. It's an 800cc (approximate) bike, which is right at the top of the engine size I'm thinking. Air-cooled (my preference) And it comes in yellow!
