Third Post! Or, I'm Just Gonna Go Ahead And Say That The Problem Seems To Be At Amazon

But now I've got two instances of a different kind of problem to work with.
In that second post, I noted that Tamara had ordered a pair of shoes, which arrived on time, but which were a different type, color, and size than the ones ordered. We returned those, and are awaiting a replacement pair.
Yesterday, I ordered a 50-foot garden hose, one of those expandable things. An old one, one of two, finally gave up the ghost and I need at least 100 feet total to reach various things. Amazon cheerfully informed me to expect delivery today, and a few minutes ago Alexa told me "garden hose has arrived."
But what had arrived was not a blue, 50-foot expandable garden hose, it was ... a red t-shirt.
That's twice in a week that I've received a product in a timely manner from Amazon, just not the product I ordered. In this case, nothing even remotely like what I ordered.
I won't say I've never received the wrong item before. A few years back, they kept sending me pair of shoes B when I had ordered pair of shoes A. Right size, right color, but a different variant than I ordered It took three times for them to get it right. I think that probably had to do with one lot of shoes from the same brand getting mass-mis-labeled by type or something, either by the manufacturer or at an Amazon warhouse.
But I can't ever recall ordering a thing from Amazon and just getting a completely different thing from them before. I wish they'd accidentally sent me a Gretsch Honeydipper resonator guitar, or a Chinese motorcycle. Then I wouldn't have bothered with a return.
No comments:
Post a Comment