vacation, n. Intermission of a stated employment, procedure, or office; a period of intermission; rest; leisure.

Tamara is on vacation.

I noticed she was on her computer, and asked what she was up to.

Work stuff, she said.

But you're on vacation, I said.

I know, she said.

So, I asked, why are you doing work stuff?

Work doesn't stop just because I'm on vacation, she said.

I know, I said, but when you're on vacation, someone else does the work. That's what vacation is.

Shut up, she explained.

It reminds me of something.



