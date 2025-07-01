vacation, n. Intermission of a stated employment, procedure, or office; a period of intermission; rest; leisure.
Tamara is on vacation.
I noticed she was on her computer, and asked what she was up to.
Work stuff, she said.
But you're on vacation, I said.
I know, she said.
So, I asked, why are you doing work stuff?
Work doesn't stop just because I'm on vacation, she said.
I know, I said, but when you're on vacation, someone else does the work. That's what vacation is.
Shut up, she explained.
It reminds me of something.
