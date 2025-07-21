Current Status ...

Bike arrived.
Assembly took longer than expected because I'm just not mechanically inclined (it consisted of getting all the shipping crap off, mounting the handlebars and controls, and connecting the battery. Naturally, I lost a nut (no, not one of those nuts) and had to rob one off the old 50cc scooter. I'm surprised it was only one.
Next, change the "shipping" oil out for good stuff, put the mirrors on, and take it for a test ride (it's been across the yard so it does at least go into first gear).
No comments:
Post a Comment