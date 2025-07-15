Referral Code? Yupp!

I just got an email from Yupp with a referal URL:
https://yupp.ai/join/
According to the email, if you join via this code, you get 2,500 "Yupp credits" and I get 5,000. The points are theoretically exchangeable for cash, but I haven't tried to do that and thus can't report on how it worked out.
A refresher on what Yupp is:
It's an AI chatbot comparison tool. You ask Yupp a question, and it provides answers, side by side, from to AI models. You tell it which answer you find more useful any why (by clicking on a thumbs up button and then one or more of several descriptors like "fast," "accurate," etc.). You get points each time you do that.
I've personally found Yupp more useful than just going to my preferred AI. I ask real questions I actually want answers to, and sometimes AI answers conflict. Seeing such a conflict lets me know I need to go research things manually because something ain't right.
You can also look at statistics which show you which model or models you found most useful -- and which models others found most useful.
So far, according to Yupp, I find Grok more likely to provide a correct and useful answer than, say, ChatGTP or Llama. I'm definitely an outlier, though -- Grok ranks 14th most useful among all Yupp users, which makes me wonder if there's not some kind of campaign of users down-voting Grok just to screw with Elon Musk or something.
Anyway, use it or don't. If you do, I think the 5,000 credits I get come to something like 50 cents, so it's not going to make or break my bank.
