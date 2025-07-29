Bit of a long day yesterday ...

- The motorcycle isn't fully broken in and performance-modded yet; and
- My son went with me to assist.
A friend moved to Ormond Beach from California last week, and his most immediate needs for assistance involved household electronics -- computer work rig, wifi-enabled printer, etc.
Liam is better with that stuff than I am, and his help probably cut the setup / troubleshooting time in half.
About 11 hours, including travel and time on-site. I got up early to get ahead on my own work, then stayed up late to get caught back up with that work.
Heading to Ormond Beach, I took the route I anticipate motorcycling next time (State Road 100 to Palatka before hooking south). Looks like it will be a fairly pleasant ride.
Heading from Ormond Beach, we took a supposedly "quicker" (by 5-10 minutes) route (State Road 40 to Ocala, then US 441 north to Gainesville) that happens to pass within half a mile or so of the Long John Silver's in Ocala, because we like to have food from there once or twice a year but don't like the 40-mile drive each way from our place to get that food.
Slept hard. Still tired. Getting old, I guess.
