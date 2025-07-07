This Is The First Time I Recall Feeling Sorry For Pam Bondi

Then, yesterday, a conveniently leaked DOJ/FBI memo denied that such a list exists.
Now MAGA seems to be mad at Bondi for claiming the list exists and promising to release it.
But they should be mad at the memo's creators/leakers.
You know the list exists.
I know the list exists.
Bondi knows the list exists.
Everyone knows the list exists.
Everyone's also seen the photos of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein arm in arm at parties, etc., the disclosures that Trump flew on Epstein's "Lolita Express" at least seven times, Trump's public acknowledgement that he knew Epstein "likes them young," etc.
Trump's name, and other names inconvenient to disclosing the list, are almost certainly on the list. So the list has to stop existing. It's as simple as that, and that's not Pam Bondi's fault, unless she's also on the list and cooperating with its concealment, which seems unlikely.
