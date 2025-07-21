I'm Breaking in the Lifan KP Mini 150 ...

The advice I've had from various people on breaking in a new motorcycle is "break it in like you ride it," but in fairly short chunks. After draining the "shipping" oil and getting some Lucas (and a magnetic drain plug) into the crankcase, I started taking it out for short rides. Three so far, totaling 13 miles, top speed 55 mph.
I'll change the oil after 50-100 miles, lengthen the rides, do some benchmarking, then eventually install the new carb, air filter, and exhaust and see how much it improves. None of that until it seems pretty well broken in. The only immediate mod -- just ordered from Amazon, is a little plate that widens the footprint of the kickstand, The soil tends to be soft and sandy around here and more surface area will reduce the potential for the bike falling over. I'll probably switch out the Mickey Mouse mirrors for bar-ends, but I'm not in a big hurry on that.
Oh -- I did my first wheelie on a motorcycle ever! It wasn't much of a wheelie and it wasn't intentional (getting used to smooth takeoffs in first gear), but now I can say I've done one.
* Got an answer already -- it's just a carburetor bowl drain that wandered and can be tucked back in somewhere unobtrusive. Whew.
