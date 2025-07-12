So, I Bought a Motorcycle

a previous post, Bottom line: I think it's the kind of bike that will serve me reliably and well, in all likely situations and most less likely but still possible situations, for the next ten years. It should get me anywhere within 500 miles that I'd want to travel by motorcycle too, and do so more comfortably in the most common situations (around town and within 100 miles or so).
It's supposed to arrive on July 22 or July 23. My plan between now and then is to purchase some of the things I'll be using to modify/improve it and just get that work done at the same time as the "some assembly required" part. I'll be doing all that in a friend's garage, using his tools, so might as well do it all at once. Until I get around to ordering them myself, you can find them on my Amazon Wish List if you'd like to help out before I get it all together and place the order.
