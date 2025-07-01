Seems Like an Empty Threat to Me ...

Per Reuters (emphasis mine):
Iran-linked hackers have threatened to disclose more emails stolen from U.S. President Donald Trump's circle, after distributing a prior batch to the media ahead of the 2024 U.S. election.
In online chats with Reuters on Sunday and Monday, the hackers, who go by the pseudonym Robert, said they had roughly 100 gigabytes of emails from the accounts of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Trump lawyer Lindsey Halligan, Trump adviser Roger Stone and porn star-turned-Trump antagonist Stormy Daniels.
They're "threatening" to do something again that didn't accomplish anything the first time. Big whoop.
The problems with trying to embarrass Trump or his "inner circle":
- It's impossible to embarrass Trump at all; and
- It's impossible to effectually embarrass his "inner circle." Trump might throw some of them under the bus occasionally if he thinks their embarrassment undercuts their usefulness to him, but if he still finds them useful he doesn't care how embarrassed they are or how embarrassed he should be by them.
