Sometimes I Don't Think Things Through ...

I woke up this morning and suddenly realized my plan for the new motorcycle is all wrong. I should have realized that from the beginning.
My plan was to just do the modifications on it as I assembled it.
That's a bad idea. What if the bike itself is defective? Returning/replacing it would be a real pain in the ass even if it was stock. If I had to remove all the mods and put the stock parts back on, it would be even worse.
So, the new plan is:
- Assemble the bike and make sure it starts.
- Drain the "shipping" oil and replace it with good oil (real oil, not synthetic, as the former is better for initial sealing of the rings, etc.);
- Go out and ride it, fairly gently, at varying speeds for about 50 miles.
- Change the oil and have a look for any unusual amount of metal shavings, etc.
- Do three benchmarks -- 0 to 40, 0 to 60, and top speed.
- Then do the air, carb, and exhaust modifications.
- Do the benchmark tests again and see how they compare
- Change the oil again at 300 miles.
- At 1,000 miles, switch to synthetic oil.
- The other mods will just get done when I happen to get around to it. I suspect I will do the fender delete and a new chain/front sprocket pretty quickly; the oil cooler will wait (I may grab a cheap temperature sensor to help me decide whether I need that or not).
I won't know until I've actually been on the bike whether 1) I like the handlebars, and 2) whether bar-end mirrors will work well on the existing handlebars. If the answer is "no" to either, I'll get new bars.
