The Bike Is On The Road Again ...

My impressions so far:
Having to shift gears is taking some getting used to. It's not giving me too much trouble, and I like the added control a manual transmission offers, but I'd be lying if I said I hadn't missed the Continuous Variable Transmission Bulldog a couple of times.
So far, the top speed has been less than 60 miles per hour (57 or 56, I think), but I expect that to go up as the engine gets broken in and everything gets well-sealed/seated, even before I install all the performance-enhancing parts I've got on hand or ordered.
The natural riding posture is very close to that of the Bulldog, which I like -- sitting upright unless tucked to increase speed. I haven't decided yet whether the seat is as, or less, comfortable. If I decide it's less, there are after-market options for that.
BUT! When it comes to after-market options for anything, finding stuff made specifically for this bike is proving more difficult than I expected. Some parts, like a rear rack, may have to be purchased as "universal" parts and then messed with to make them fit. No biggie. At present, I'm not seeing any reason why this shouldn't be my main personal vehicle for 5-10 years, so I've got plenty of time to personalize it in various ways.
One plan for the near future is to find a good camera mounting point and finally figure out how to use the older GoPro a friend donated to the cause. Although I will probably try the phone camera first -- I think the phone holder position may work out OK for that.
