Not As Nice Bike News

I took the bike across the street to my mechanic friend's to give it its first oil change.
Drained the oil.
Checked the magnetic drail plug I installed when I changed out the "shipping" oil while assembling the bike. A little bit of metal, but nothing inconsistent with breaking in a new engine.
Then I removed the engine cover, pulled out the little screen that serves as a "filter," and checked that. Same thing -- a little bit of metal dust. Cleaned the screen, put it back in its slot, put the engine cover back on ...
... and broke one of the bolts.
Fortunately, it didn't have to be drilled, "EZ-outed," etc. My friend was able to get a pair of needle nose pliers onto a fragment and back it out.
I probably did tighten it a little to vigorously, but upon examining all those bolts, my friend said they were cheap crap, already showing fatigue from one loosening/tightening, and should all be replaced with "Grade 8" versions ASAP, especially since they'll be coming off and going back on with every oil change.
So, I'll be going to the hardware store in the morning. And I think that over time, whenever I have a maintenance or repair job that involves pulling any bolts, I'll probably just take those bolts to the hardware store and get quality replacements. I'd rather spend a little money on good parts over time than a lot of money when something fails at a worse time and in a more dramatic way.
And between now and then I think I'll also look for an after-market gasket for that engine cover. "Paper-thin" doesn't do justice to the stock one.
No comments:
Post a Comment