Nice Bike News

The Lifan KP Mini got its first "was full before, then had miles put on it" fill-up this morning, with 80 miles on the odometer. 82 miles per gallon.
That's 14.2 miles per gallon better than the Italica Bulldog 150's average, and 7.7 miles per gallon better than the Bulldog's best mileage. And that's with a lot of lower-gear / higher RPM riding (I've mostly just taken it around the neighborhood, including a stretch where I can take it up to 5th gear for a minute or two, but I've also taken it to two different towns on 10-20 mile round trips via "country highway" type road).
Lifan claims 120 mpg "under ideal conditions." Rider reports say more like 95 mpg with "light throttle cruising," which is where i loved that highest mileage on the Bulldog (just keeping it around 45 mph on an open road without a bunch of stop-n-go).
This weekend it will get its first oil change and maybe the air/carb/exhaust upgrades.
I've ordered a 16-tooth front sprocket and a better chain for it. Those will be here next week.
Once all those mods are done, I'm hoping for a top speed in excess of 70 miles per hour, maybe 75. At the moment, according to my handy-dandy GPS speedometer app, the fastest I've taken it is 56 miles per hour. It's never been anywhere near the red line on RPMs, so there should be significant room for improvement at the top end.
