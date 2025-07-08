Tuesday, July 08, 2025

All Motorcycle Decisions Are Tentative Until I Hand Someone Money and Get Keys And A Title ...

... but at the moment, my "dream bike" is the Lifan KPM 200. It's just a matter of seeing one used/affordable, or getting the requisite money ($3.5-$4k including taxes, tags, etc.) together.

Or, of course, something else could pop into view.

I was already looking longingly at the KPM 200, but then I came across two videos that pretty much said "this is the 75 miles-per-hour, freeway-capable-if-needed, longer-trip-worthy, nimble platform you've been looking for."

There's an assembly/test video, and a review video, both from the same channel. In reverse order (the main takeaway from the assembly/test video is that it won't be terrible to put together if I buy it via Amazon rather than from a local dealer):






