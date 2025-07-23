It's Not Really An Either/Or Kind Of Thing

It seems likely.
Does the evidence that's being hidden from public view contain probable cause to believe that Donald Trump had sex with under-age women while hanging with his close personal friend Jeffrey Epstein?
I still wouldn't be money on that, at least not yet, but it's seeming more and more likely. When you hide things and lie about things, you presumptively have things to hide and lie about.
I also wouldn't bet money on this taking Trump down even if the truth is ugly and gets revealed, at least not yet. Like him or not, you have to admit he's good at brazening his way through stuff that would pretty much destroy most people.
