The Trip to Ormond Beach Has Been Postponed ...

Which is actually a good thing.
The Lifan KP Mini 150 has been assembled.
I've begun breaking it in (I think I'm at about 40 miles -- sometime between 50 and 100 and I'll do an oil change).
I've got it licensed/titled.
Today, I spent 90 minutes doing the 10-minute job of ditching those ugly floppy front turn signals in favor of the slick turn signal integrated into the tank fairings. I'll take care of the rear signals when I install my "fender delete" kit.
I almost didn't go throught with the front signals -- it has a beautiful black metal gas tank under those fairings and I though about just ditching the fairings, zip-tying any inconvenient wires, and going bare tank. In fact, I may end up doing that eventually if I decide to go for a more "cafe cruiser" look with a can headlight, etc.
The performance exhaust arrived today. At some point after the 100-mile mark, I'll do the switch to performance air/carb/exhaust and to an NGK iridium plug.
Between now and then I'll probably go ahead and order a more toothy sprocket and nicer chain.
I could ride it 100 miles each way right now, apart from wanting to change the oil during the break-in.
But it will be a lot nicer with all that stuff done. The bike will be faster, and run lower RPMs at speed, and it will have longer gears (right now it's whining to be put into second at 13-14 miles per hour).
No comments:
Post a Comment