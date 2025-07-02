I Don't Think So

The logic being that since GLP drugs suppress appetite, people will go to McDonald's less often.
Unless those drugs actually change the kind of food that people want to eat, it's not about losing customers, it's about selling less food to each of those customers.
The customer still goes to McDonald's, because to the extent that customer is hungry, he or she still likes their food ... but doesn't feel like eating as much of that food. So instead of ordering the Double Quarter Pounder combo meal, "make it large," with a McFlurry for dessert, that customer orders a McDouble and small drink.
Which may actually hurt McDonalds's bottom line more, because they need just as many people staffing the drive-thru, cooking food, etc., even though each purchase is smaller. They save on materials costs, but labor costs, facilities overhead, etc. don't really come down.
