Almost All The Gear Has Now Been Ordered ...

I got the oil (two quarts of Lucas -- one to immediately replace the "shipping" oil with, the other for the initial 300-mile oil change), Nibbi 26mm carburetor with foam air filter, spray oil for that filter, throttle cable, and fender delete kit from Amazon.
The performance exhaust ended up being about twice as expensive as I had expected for two reasons:
- I had based my estimate on watching YouTube videos, and it never occurred to me that those videos were mostly several years old; and
- I had a choice between a "probably OK" exhaust system that would cost nearly $200 (the high end of my estimate had been $150) including "it gets there when it gets there" shipping from China, or a real name (Big Gun) brand exhaust system, specifically developed for the exact bike, made in and shipped from the US, for $300. Since the owner of Kronik Racing (which developed the exhaust in cooperation with Big Gun) himself told me about it (after I asked about exhausts in a Facebook group), I felt like I should at least go look at it , and ended up buying it. Better $300 and confidence than $200 and maybe getting something that lasts six months.
That's everything essential, and even one thing non-essential (the fender delete kit) -- for now anyway. I've already got panniers and a top box that should work, and bar-end mirrors that may work. I might buy a tank bag or tail bag for my basic tools and such, but not until I've got the bike and figure out what my needs are and whether I already have something that works. If I don't like the stock hand grips or foot pegs, after-market ones are pretty cheap. I'll probably do an oil cooler at some point.
Now it's just a matter of waiting for stuff to arrive.
The air/carb/exhaust should get me to within one or two horsepower of the other, bigger, much more expensive bike I was considering ... and to about 1 2/3 the horsepower of the Italica Bulldog. So that will be nice.
