I Put The Bike Together Today!

My daughter ordered a 700c, 14-speed commuter bike during the Amazon Prime Day sale. It arrived yesterday and I helped her assemble it this afternoon. Pretty nice bike for less than $200. It has the "drop" handlebars like the 10-speeds my friends rode in junior high, which I'm not big on, but she seems happy with them. If not, we'll figure something else out.
She'd been riding a 26" single-speed "beach cruiser," and riding it a lot, for a couple of months. It's an 11.5 mile round trip from our house to the nearest town, and she was making that ride 2-3 times per week for exercise, as well as using it to get to and from the closest of her four(!) part-time jobs (she does maintenance/cleaning at a church, a synagogue, a community center, and a private home; the church is only a mile or so from home).
She pretty quickly decided she wanted something faster. I predict it won't be long before she's at least occasionally riding it to her more distant jobs, 10-15 miles away.
