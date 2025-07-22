Less Painful Than Expected

I was expecting a drawn-out and probably expensive bureaucratic process this morning when I hopped on the Italica Bulldog 150 for the ride into town to get the Lifan KP Mini 150 taxed, titled, and tagged.
Instead, within two minutes of getting to the front counter I was at the counter where I would be "helped" -- and one minute of that was finding my way to the second counter.
Once I was at the second counter, I did not encounter the troubles I've read about others encountering in using a Bill of Sale / Manufacturer's Certificate of origin to get title/plates for bikes bought on Amazon. There were a few minutes of paper being shuffled, copies being made, documents being signed, etc., and then ...
... the cost was about half of what I'd anticipated. Part of the savings was due to me transferring the Bulldog's plate to the KP Mini instead of getting a new tag, part of it was my misreading of some gibberish on the government web site concerning fees.
So anyway, the new bike is now "street legal." I made it home on the old bike just in time for a fairly heavy thunderstorm to soak me in the yard while I switched the plates out, so I haven't taken it out for more "breaking in" yet, but I'll probably spend a good chunk of the evening on that.
