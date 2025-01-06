NFL Week 18 Results

- Baltimore Ravens beat Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
- Washington Commanders beat Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears
- Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis Colts*
- Buffalo Bills beat New England Patriots
- Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New Orleans Saints
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Seattle Seahawks beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
Eight right, eight wrong. That leaves me at 179 right, 93 wrong for the season and in the 87.2nd percential among players of ESPN's "Pigskin Pick'em" game.
Better than last year, when I finished the regular season with 159 right, 113 wrong and in 83.3rd percentile.
Here's my post-season "bracket," which culminates with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Detroit Lions in Super Bowl LIX.
