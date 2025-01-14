Tuesday, January 14, 2025

The Latest Temu Motorcycle Stuff Order

Here's a screen shot:



From right to left:

  • New hand grips that match the bike's color scheme
  • New mirrors that will stick out the ends of the handlebars instead of sticking way up high above the handlebars
  • A clip-on camera that may allow me to get usable video while riding the bike
That third item was something I took a chance on just because Temu orders have to total $20 or more to avoid shipping charges. It was $8.50.

I don't have a real problem with the existing hand grips, but these look like they'll be more sticky.

I'm not sure whether I'll like the new mirror set-up, but I know that I don't particularly like having the mirrors way up high. The new setup should require less head movement to check mirrors.

