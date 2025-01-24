Worse and Better

Usually a cold or flu puts me into a "brain fog" state where everything seems slow and difficult and makes me doubt that I'm getting stuff right if it requires any brain work at all. That was the case for a couple of days, but so far today it seems to be mostly gone. I was able to get a Garrison Center column out, which was important (to me, anyway).
Physically the cough and congestion are at least as bad as yesterday and maybe worse, and I still feel physically fatigued. But hopefully I'm on the general upswing.
Yesterday, the new handlebar grips and handlebar end mirrors for the motorcycle arrived. I don't think I'll get them installed today, but probably over the weekend.
