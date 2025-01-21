NFL Divisional Round vs. My Bracket

On the AFC side, things have righted themselves after I missed one pick in the Wild Card round, but got both picks right this last weekend -- the AFC championship game will, as I predicted, match the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.
On the NFC side, I missed one pick in the Wild Card round and both picks in the divisional round, so the NFC championship game will feature two teams I hadn't picked to get that far, the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles.
My guess is that the Eagles will win the NFC and lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl -- a replay of 2023.
But if the Commanders stuff the Eagles I expect it to be a better, more exciting game.
Either way I have the Chiefs picked to win, of course, but the Commanders do really have something special going.
