The Big Problem With "Free" Online Poker Sites

Online poker is inherently a little less fun than face-to-face poker, since you can't watch your opponents' faces, motions, etc. to help you figure out whether they're bluffing.
Onlike poker that doesn't use real money is even less fun, because ...
You're playing with "chips" that are trivial in value, near zero.
I say "near" zero because if you want chips without winning at the table, you do have to do a little work to get them (if you don't feel like paying real money for them, a little money for a lot of chips). On the WSOP site, you're allowed three hands of "video poker" every so often, a spin of a "wheel of fortune" or "slot machine" every so often, etc., all of which credit chip winnings to your account. There are also substantial chip bonuses for completing little "quests," collecting virtual cards, etc.
A typical table buy-in is two million to five million chips. You can knock that much down several times a day with a few minutes of the aforementioned things.
Which means that in almost any game, some newb nob will go all-in on the first hand, and maybe every subsequent hand, without regard to what cards he's actually holding or what the flop/turn/river cards indicate about what may be out there.
Which means that people who are actually inclined to, you know, play poker are less likely to back two pair or three of a kind with a reasonable bet because as soon as they do, said newb/nob will go all in even though he has 2-3 unsuited in his pocket and isn't getting any joy from the community cards, and nobody sane is going to go all-in on two pair two pair when it's mathematically very plausible that someone else at the table is sitting on a straight or a flush draw.
I'm not sure how to solve that problem. Maybe require a real cash deposit to play ... a deposit that's forfeit if an algorithm detects that you're just fucking around?
