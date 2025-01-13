36 Years Later ...

Back in the 1980s, A Picture Made, was one of my top two favorite bands in the world (I think they'd still make my top ten, and most of the others have a lot more in the way of recorded output). I went to every gig they had in the Springfield, Missouri area (they were from Pittsburg, Kansas), had a great time, even got to know them a little.
I always felt bad that when they finally released an album -- Past -- in 1988, I was too damn broke to buy it. That was shortly after I started, you know, adulting, and had to make rent, etc. on a fairly low-paying job.
I've since found the songs on the album in digital format, but a month or so ago I happened across an eBay deal. The album, on vinyl, still in the shrink wrap. Produced by Mitch Easter! That guy also produced some of my favorite R.E.M. material (the Chronic Town EP and their first album, Murmur).
I'm not even going to unwrap it. It's nice to just finally have the genuine article.
Sample, courtesy of YouTube:
