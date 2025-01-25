Wow, They Come Right Out And Say It!

The stop was initiated by Border Patrol agents under the pretext of an immigration violation, according to the court records.
This was the traffic stop that resulted in one of the Border Patrol thugs, and one of their victims, getting shot dead.
Why the need for a "pretext?"
Because after several days of surveillance -- precipitated by reports from busybodies (with apparently nothing useful or productive to do) that the victims were doing perfectly legal things, like dressing in "tactical"-looking clothing and openly carrying firearms -- the victims hadn't been seen doing anything, you know, illegal.
Naturally, all the public tears being shed are over the Border Patrol thug, not his victim.
